Singapore Open Badminton: Sindhu enters semi; Saina, Srikanth, Sameer crash out

In Singapore Open Badminton, Olympic silver medalist and world number six P.V. Sindhu entered the Women’s Singles semifinal. She defeated China’s Cai Yanyan 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the quarterfinal. Sindhu will now face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara tomorrow for a spot in the final.

.#SingaporeOpenSuper500 ?@Pvsindhu1 conquers a thrilling QF clash that lasted almost an hour to win the battle of nerves and outlcass ??'s #CaiYanyan in a gruelling 21-13 17-21 21-14 win; will next face 2??nd seed @nozomi_o11 in the semis. #IndiaontheRise #BestofBadminton pic.twitter.com/axqY2BpSQ4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 12, 2019

In another quarterfinal match, Saina Nehwal lost to former world champion and second seed Nozomi Okuhara 21-8, 21-13.

Indian World No 7?? @srikidambi stretches top seed @KentoMomotaFC to his limit in an epic battle; unfortunately went down in the decider 21-18,19-21,21-9 to end his campaign at the QF stage. Well played, tough luck on the loss! ?#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/oXZKv2CMC8 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 12, 2019

In Men’s Singles quarterfinals, Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan defeated Sameer Verma 21-10, 15-21, 21-15 and Japan’s Kento Momota beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-18, 19-21, 21-9 ending India’s challenge in men’s singles.