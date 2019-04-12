Latest NewsSports

Singapore Open Badminton: Sindhu enters semi; Saina, Srikanth, Sameer crash out

Apr 12, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
In Singapore Open Badminton, Olympic silver medalist and world number six P.V. Sindhu entered the Women’s Singles semifinal. She defeated China’s Cai Yanyan 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the quarterfinal. Sindhu will now face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara tomorrow for a spot in the final.

In another quarterfinal match, Saina Nehwal lost to former world champion and second seed Nozomi Okuhara 21-8, 21-13.

In Men’s Singles quarterfinals, Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan defeated Sameer Verma 21-10, 15-21, 21-15 and Japan’s Kento Momota beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-18, 19-21, 21-9 ending India’s challenge in men’s singles.

