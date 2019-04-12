T.G Mohandas Takes a Sarcastic Jibe at Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Thursday had written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh about a breach in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s security in Uttar Pradesh when he visited Amethi to file his nomination on Wednesday. A green laser was pointing at Mr Gandhi, at least, seven times when he was speaking to the media after filing his nominations and this is what has raised concerns among workers.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has dismissed any breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security. The ministry reportedly said that the green laser beam focussed at the Congress president was from a cameraman’s mobile phone. Rahul Gandhi is a SPG protectee.

BJP Intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas could see the funny side of the incident and took an indirect jibe at the congress leader through Twitter.

“When I was standing in front of the house at morning, golden rays touched my face. I ran into my house. Police said its sunlight and there is nothing to worry, but am convinced its a missile sent my P.M Modi to stop me from becoming next P.M” wrote T.G on Twitter.

