Latest NewsIndia

Excessive vibration of Engine: IndiGo flights performs a’mid-air turn back

Apr 13, 2019, 12:09 am IST
Less than a minute

A Delhi- Mumbai flight of the budget airlines IndiGo performed a ‘mid-air ”turn back”. The flight was turn backed due to excessive vibration from the aircraft’s engine number two. The incident occurred on Wednesday Day.  The airline claimed that the aircraft had suffered a bird-hit and this caused the engine fault.

But the IndiGo airlines has earlier also faced the same problem from the Airbus 320 NEO aircraft. The airline has faced a series of problems earlier with engine vibration being one of them. At least 15 cases of mid-air engine problems have been reported in the Airbus 320 NEOs operated by IndiGo and GoAir since January. Engine vibration resulting in mid-air turn backs has emerged as the most common and serious safety issue with the P&W engine powered NEOs of late.

Wednesday’s incident comes days after the budget passenger carrier’s Delhi-Istanbul flight had to be diverted to Kuwait. The airline that time had said that an engine snag had hit its A320 NEO aircraft which was en-route from Delhi to Istanbul.

Tags

Related Articles

Bhaichung Bhutia

Legendary footballer hands in his membership resignation

Feb 26, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

Indigenously developed missile Astra completes development phase

Sep 15, 2017, 11:36 pm IST

Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing a 13-Year-Old Boy in Malappuram

Oct 8, 2018, 05:27 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to conduct rally next month; conditions to follow

May 24, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close