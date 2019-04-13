Excessive vibration of Engine: IndiGo flights performs a’mid-air turn back

A Delhi- Mumbai flight of the budget airlines IndiGo performed a ‘mid-air ”turn back”. The flight was turn backed due to excessive vibration from the aircraft’s engine number two. The incident occurred on Wednesday Day. The airline claimed that the aircraft had suffered a bird-hit and this caused the engine fault.

But the IndiGo airlines has earlier also faced the same problem from the Airbus 320 NEO aircraft. The airline has faced a series of problems earlier with engine vibration being one of them. At least 15 cases of mid-air engine problems have been reported in the Airbus 320 NEOs operated by IndiGo and GoAir since January. Engine vibration resulting in mid-air turn backs has emerged as the most common and serious safety issue with the P&W engine powered NEOs of late.

Wednesday’s incident comes days after the budget passenger carrier’s Delhi-Istanbul flight had to be diverted to Kuwait. The airline that time had said that an engine snag had hit its A320 NEO aircraft which was en-route from Delhi to Istanbul.