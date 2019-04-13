In defending Smriti Irani, Arun Jaitley says ‘Rahul Gandhi got M.Phil without Masters degree’

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday came to the defence of his colleague Smriti Irani who has been cornered by the Congress for “falsifying records” of her educational qualifications mentioned in her poll affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Turning the tables on Rahul Gandhi to blunt the Congress’ attack, Jaitley said that the academic credentials of the Congress president, too, were the subject of debate. He said Rahul got an M.Phil “without a Masters degree”.

In his latest Facebook post, he posted on Saturday, he said, “One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree,” Jaitley said in a Facebook blog titled ‘India’s Opposition is on a Rent a Cause Campaign’.

Read Arun Jaitley’s Facebook Post: