IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians

Apr 13, 2019, 11:03 pm IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan chased 188 run target with three balls to spare. Jos Buttler scored 89 on just 43 balls.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock hit a belligerent 81 as he powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 187 for 5 against the Royals. A late cameo from Hardik Pandya (28 off 11 balls), in which smashed three sixes and one fours ensured Mumbai neared the 190-run mark.

The Royals had won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat. In another encounter, the match between Kings Eleven Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore is underway in Mohali. The Challengers won the toss and chose to field.

Score Board:

Mumbai Indians – 187/5 (20 over)

Rajasthan Royals – 188/6 (19.3 over)

