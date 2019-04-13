“Not at Liberty to Utter the Name of My God,”Says Suresh Gopi. Here is How the Voters Responded

Political parties in Kerala were asked by the poll authority to refrain from soliciting votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, in the coming polls.

Suresh Gopi, NDA’s candidate from Thrissur found himself in a spot of bother after he had allegedly appealed for votes by invoking the name of the Lord Ayyappa, during a campaign meeting. While the issue is still ongoing, Suresh Gopi is marching ahead with his campaign winning hearts.

During his campaign at Punnayoorkulam, Suresh Gopi said: “Those people who came with claims of fixing everything may have to be fixed. God will give them the punishment they deserve. This is the belief of devotees. My tongue or heart doesn’t have the freedom to mention the name of my Favourite God, how sad is it” he said. To this, the crowd responded with chants of “Swamiye Saranamayyappa”. Here is the video: