In Singapore Open Badminton, Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu bowed out today. In the semi-finals, the world number six, who was seeded fourth, lost to former world champion and second-placed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, 7-21, 11-21. In the quarterfinals yesterday, Okuhara beat Saina Nehwal, 21-8, 21-13.

Eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma also crashed out in the last-8 yesterday.