UAE, Saudi to help flood victims in Iran

UAE and Saudi Arabia will extend help to the massive flood hitted Iran. Saudi Red Crescent Authority and Emirates Red Crescent announced on Friday a joint initiative to ease the suffering of Iranian civilians affected by the devastating floods affecting their country.

In a joint statement, they said that the initiative stems from humanitarian solidarity and the Islamic bonds that bind them to the people of Iran.

The two authorities are currently studying the necessary mechanisms to activate the initiative and positively contribute in containing the disaster.