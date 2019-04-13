WEATHER FORECAST: In the coming days, the rain will hit these places in the state; read to know more

Kerala is burning heavily in these scorching summer days. The Meteorological Center warns that the intensity of the heat is still high in Kerala despite sun burnings are not reported for a couple of days. The scorching sun has made us not even sit inside our house comfortably.

Many among us are waiting for the summer rain for relief. The weather forecast center in the state has asserted that there will be chances of rain in the coming days from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. They have released its schedule and intensity.