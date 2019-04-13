KeralaLatest News

"Will Bring Sabarimala Issue into Campaign, lets See Who Stops Us" P.S Sreedharan Pillai

Apr 13, 2019
it seems like BJP has decided to ignore the warning of Election Commission and to go ahead with the election campaign mentioning Sabarimala issue.

Earlier Political parties in Kerala were Wednesday asked by the poll authority to refrain from soliciting votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, in the coming polls.

But, Yesterday, BJP president Sreedharan Pillai said that BJP was the first organisation that ventured into a protest in the Sabarimala issue. He added that Sabarimala and related problems will be mentioned in the campaign and said: “let’s see who is stopping us from doing it”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage while Sreedharan Pillai said this.

