Congress party’s processor slow, software corrupt : PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the not only the Congress party’s “processor was slow” but also its “software was corrupt”, adding that it was dreaming about coming to power at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru South, PM Modi also asked voters to punish it and its allies in such a way they would not be able to save even their deposits.

The prime minister also hit out at the Congress on the Jammu and Kashmir and national security issues, taking it on its election promise to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“You may feel that the processor of Congress is slow but their software is corrupt. Their processor slows down when they had to take action in the interest of the country,” he said.

“In their manifesto, Congress states that AFSPA will be diluted, should they come to power. They intend to make our soldiers helpless through this action. They also plan to withdraw our forces from J&K,” PM Modi added.

Invoking ‘Mission Shakti’ to attack the Congress, PM Modi said that the erstwhile government’s approach of “keeping secrets” forced India lag behind in technology. “Today, Modi showed this courage and the world acknowledge India’ calibre,” he said.

Modi said while his government had promoted “ease of doing business” in 60 months of its rule, the Congress had encouraged “ease of loot” in its 60 years of administration.

The prime minister also took exception to the political row created by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance over the recent Income Tax raids on several JDS men across the state.

Modi asked the crowd, “should the law be followed or not whether it is PM or CM or ministers? Why get scared if you have not committed anything wrong?,” he asked.

On March 28, the Income Tax department carried out raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru,Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Hassan, triggering a strong reaction from Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders, who accused the Centre of promoting the politics of vendetta.