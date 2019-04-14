Congress trying to separate Jammu Kashmir from India says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Congress has cheated India on Jammu and Kashmir chaos. He also warned that the opposition party is all set to make a break and partition the Jammu and Kashmir as they are after a mad race after Pakistan.

He inturn warned that this partition won’t happen as long as Bharathiya Janatha Party exist in the nation.

The Congress had promised in their campaign that they will discuss with the Terrorist activists from Pakistan and reduce deployment as soon as possible. Modi asserted that Congress is behind the deportation of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. He even assured that the BJP party will bring the deported and migrant Pandits back to Kashmir and will pass Citizen Bill for them if the party come into power.

Modi was addressing the people in a rally conducted in Kathva, Jammu and Kashmir