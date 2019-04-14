If Modi wins again, Amit Shah will become Home Minister: Aravind Kejriwal

If the NDA comes to power again, Amit Shah would be Union home minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday,

He also slammed Shah for a recent comment at a poll rally in West Bengal that the BJP, if re-elected, would remove infiltrators from the country, except those who are Hindu, Buddhist or Sikh.

“A dangerous game is going on. You have to keep it in mind when you go to vote. Everyone says if Narendra Modi becomes prime minister, then Amit Shah will be next home minister of India,” Kejriwal said addressing AAP workers at Margao town in South Goa.

“You can imagine what will happen to a country whose home minister would be Amit Shah,” Kejriwal claimed.

Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, were polling for all 26 seats will be held in a single phase on April 23.

“He (Shah) has said that if they (BJP-led NDA) come back to power, they will remove every single infiltrator from the country except (those who are) Hindu, Buddhist or Sikh.

Amit Shah feels every Christian, Muslim, Parsi, Jain who lives in the country is an infiltrator. This is a dangerous statement,” Kejriwal said.