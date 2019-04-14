IPL 2019: Bangalore Royal Challengers bags its first victory

In Indian Premier League Cricket, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged their first victory of the season. They beat Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets at PCA stadium in Mohali.

Earlier in the match, winning the toss the RCB decided to field. The Punjab team who batted first set a target of 174 runs for 4 wickets. Chris Gayle smashed 99 runs in 64 balls to help the hosts amass a challenging score.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers notched up brilliant half-centuries to inspire RCB to bagged it’s first victory of the season. Parthiv Patel (19) and Kohli (67) got RCB off to a good start. Following the dismissal of the former, Kohli along with de Villiers (59) forged a key partnership keeping KXIP bowlers at bay to take away the match from the hosts

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap its six-match losing streak in IPL-12, at the PCA Stadium where Kings XI Punjab has won all three matches so far.

AB de Villiers, has been selected as the Man of the Match.

Score Board:

Kings XI Punjab – 173/4 (20 Over)

Royal Challengers – 174/2 (19.2 over)