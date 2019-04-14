Iranian who took off headscarf and held it in the air sentenced to year in prison

The lawyer for an Iranian woman who took her moral Islamic headscarf in public on behalf of a public protest has been sentenced to one year in prison but forgiven by the supreme leader.

Payam Derefshan told a court sentenced Vida Movahed in March after finding her guilty of encouraging public “corruption.” Ms. Movahed was arrested in November.

Ms Derefshan had revealed the verdict to the local media asserted that she was on a pardon list and the release procedures are still progressing. But there is no official comment regarding the same.

It was Ayatollah the supreme leader who issued the pardon to the accused