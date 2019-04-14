KeralaLatest News

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Says It was With Modi’s Blessings that Sangh Parivar Reached Sabarimala to Stop Young Women

Apr 14, 2019, 10:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kollam: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was with P.M Narendra Modi’s blessings that Sangh Parivar had reached Sabarimala to stop young women from entering the temple.

“Kerala Government can understand the Supreme Court verdict. This is a place where the rule of law exists. If the court makes a verdict, the right thing to do is to implement it. This is all that the state government has done” said Kerala C.M

Pinarayi Vijayan added that Kerala Police was able to successfully stop the criminals at Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Here’s how to get Rs 400 cashback on Rs 399 Airtel recharge

Dec 2, 2018, 11:25 pm IST

This Dancing Girl is the new National Crush of India: Watch Viral Video

Jul 5, 2018, 03:47 pm IST

Businessman paid big amount as ransom to release his two daughters

Nov 18, 2017, 07:23 am IST
secert behind Nokia coming soon advertisement

Secret behind Nokia’s ‘Coming soon’ ad unveiled

Jun 12, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close