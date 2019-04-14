Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Says It was With Modi’s Blessings that Sangh Parivar Reached Sabarimala to Stop Young Women

Kollam: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was with P.M Narendra Modi’s blessings that Sangh Parivar had reached Sabarimala to stop young women from entering the temple.

“Kerala Government can understand the Supreme Court verdict. This is a place where the rule of law exists. If the court makes a verdict, the right thing to do is to implement it. This is all that the state government has done” said Kerala C.M

Pinarayi Vijayan added that Kerala Police was able to successfully stop the criminals at Sabarimala.