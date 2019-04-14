Rape charge changed to consensual sex

A Dubai Court of First Instance ruled to change a charge of rape accused on an Egyptian man to consensual sex. The 29-year-old Egyptian man was accused of sexually assaulting his 39-year-old Filipino workmate inside her apartmnet on December 2018.

The Filipino lady in her statement given to the court said that the man who was a workmate and friend of her. She left the company in last July. The man contcted her on Facebook and she invited him over to her apartment in Jebel Ali. Both of then consumed alcohol. And after that, the man followed her to the bathroom and dragged her into the bedroom and raped her.

The woman reported the incident to security guards who informed the police. The defendant was then arrested and confessed to an illegal affair but denied the charge of rape. Judge Habeeb Amer changed the rape charge to that of an illegal affair in Thursday’s hearing.