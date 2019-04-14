T.G Mohandas’ Tweet on a CPI Supporter’s Dream is Hilarious

BJP Intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas is quite active on Twitter and is known for his witty and quirky takes on political situations. Yesterday he took to the micro-blogging site to share a dream that he came across, from a CPI supporter.

The CPI sympathizer was expressing his optimism in CPI candidate C Divakaran coming on top of the election at Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Here is a translation of his Tweet, followed by the actual Tweet.

“I spoke to a CPI worker today. He said C Divakaran will win at Thiruvananthapuram. The whole coastal area has many fans of Pinarayi Vijayan. Rahul Gandhi will lose at Wayanad because our candidate is a Muslim. LDF will win 14 or 15 seats. This is loyalty! The strength of CPI workers comes from such people who can dream like that!”

Here is the actual Tweet