KeralaLatest News

Will Suresh Gopi Come Out on Top at Thrissur? Here is What the Survey Says

Apr 14, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thrissur is one of the keenly watched constituencies in Kerala and with Suresh Gopi coming into the picture, the stage is set for an interesting fight. Suresh has been marching ahead and winning hearts with his innovative model of the campaign and tall promises, but Asianet News and AZ Research Partners Survey says Suresh doesn’t have the edge at Thrissur.

The survey says percent supports the victory of UDF candidate T.N Prathapan with 36 percent votes, while LDF candidate Rajaji Mathew Thomas is expected to take about 32 percent of votes. Suresh Gopi is at the third position with 26 percent of votes.

With days to go for the election, Suresh gopi can improve his chances in the coming days.

Tags

Related Articles

ISC Class 12 Topper Thanks PM Modi for Presenting Students with ‘Exam Warriors’

Jul 18, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Facebook Helps Reunite Missing Boy With Family After 8 Years

Apr 4, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
rape213

21-year-old man gets death sentence for rape and murder of 4-month-old

May 12, 2018, 05:34 pm IST

BJP Government set to rename Shimla to Shyamala

Oct 21, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close