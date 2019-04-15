Latest NewsIndia

3 Naxals killed, 1 CRPF jawan martyred in encounter

Apr 15, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Three Naxals were killed and one CRPF jawan was martyred in an early morning encounter in Jharkhand’s Belbha Ghat. The gun battle broke out after the security forces carried out a special operation in the forest area. One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site.

The Belba Ghar area is approximately 185 kilometers from state capital Ranchi. Reports suggest the encounter broke out around 6:00 am when the 7th battalion was undertaking a special operation in the area.

The security forces are now looking for more recoveries and a search is being conducted in the encounter area.

