Admit cards for NEET will be released on this date

Admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be released by the National Testing Agency ( NTA) on coming Monday. NTA is conducting the test for the first year.

According to the reports a record number of aspirants have enrolled for the NEET, which will be held on May 5. There has an increase of 14.4% increase in the number of students enrolled from the last year. The surge in candidates is reported because NEET has not become compulsory for Indian students who wish to pursue their education abroad.

The admission card for the NEET examination can be found on the website of nta.ac.in , where all the details of the applicant as well as the name and address of the examination center in which allotted to them.