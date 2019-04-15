Modi, Amit Shah ‘Biggest Enemies of People’, Says Farooq Abdullah

NC president Farooq Abdullah Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah “biggest enemies of people”, alleging that they want to divide the country.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the remarks at a public meeting in Mir Bahri Dal.

“PM Modi and Shah are the biggest enemies of people who believe in dividing the nation on basis of caste, creed and religion. But the people have made it a point not to fall prey to the divisive agenda of the BJP,” Abdullah said.