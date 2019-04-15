Women helpers insert stones in minor child’s private parts in Telangana

A three and the half-year-old girl was assaulted sexually by two women helpers at a private preschool in Madhapur in Hyderabad. The police have registered the complaint filed by the child’s mother

The accused have inserted stones in the minor’s private parts.

A case was registered under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual offenses ( POSCO) , confirmed police

The girl was sent for medical examination later but found no evidence of sexual exploitation.

The police officials said that they have started for tracing the two women and the investigation is underway.