Latest NewsNEWS

3D glasses to watch the three dimensional all- rounder Vijay shankar; Ambati Raydu responds

Apr 16, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup,” Rayudu wrote on his Twitter account as he was denied a deserving place as NO4 in the world cup squad team. Rayudu was replaced by Shankar was preferred over the 33-year-old Rayudu for the contentious No.4 spot in India’s World Cup squad.

The selection team pointed out that though Ambati Rayudu was under consideration he was later replaced by Shankar as he had better performance skill than the veteran Raydu.

“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4,” chief selector MSK Prasad said on Tuesday, justifying his selection.

Tags

Related Articles

Penta

Pentagon boosts secret AI program to find hidden nuclear missiles

Jun 6, 2018, 06:54 am IST

‘Aadhi’ is a success; Next target is Bollywood

Jan 27, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Congress-led UDF strikes with bullock carts to protest against fuel price hike

May 2, 2018, 05:26 pm IST

Know the Whopping cost of Priyanka Chopra’s Ring: See Pic

Aug 16, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close