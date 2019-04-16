3D glasses to watch the three dimensional all- rounder Vijay shankar; Ambati Raydu responds

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup,” Rayudu wrote on his Twitter account as he was denied a deserving place as NO4 in the world cup squad team. Rayudu was replaced by Shankar was preferred over the 33-year-old Rayudu for the contentious No.4 spot in India’s World Cup squad.

The selection team pointed out that though Ambati Rayudu was under consideration he was later replaced by Shankar as he had better performance skill than the veteran Raydu.

“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4,” chief selector MSK Prasad said on Tuesday, justifying his selection.