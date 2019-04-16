AgustaWestland scam accused Gautham Khaithan gets bail in a black money case

The Delhi court has granted bail to the accused in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam, Gautham Khaitan in a separate black money and laundering case.

The bail has been granted by the Special Judge Arvind Kumar who conveyed a relief to the Khaitan over a personal bond of 25 lakhs.

The case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate against the accused on behalf of the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Black Money and Imposition of Tax Act,2015.