Latest NewsIndia

AgustaWestland scam accused Gautham Khaithan gets bail in a black money case

Apr 16, 2019, 05:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Delhi court has granted bail to the accused in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam, Gautham Khaitan in a separate black money and laundering case.

The bail has been granted by the Special Judge Arvind Kumar who conveyed a relief to the Khaitan over a personal bond of 25 lakhs.

The case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate against the accused on behalf of the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Black Money and Imposition of Tax Act,2015.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP wins in Gujarat bypoll, reaches three-figure mark in assembly

Dec 23, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

China should prioritize financial stability above development goals.

Dec 7, 2017, 06:24 pm IST

These are the superstars who started their bollywood journey as child artists

Dec 3, 2017, 11:22 pm IST

Women Wall: Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri slams Thushar Vellapally

Dec 28, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close