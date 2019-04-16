BJP State President P.S Sreedharan Pillai Lashes Out at Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP state president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai has lashed out at Kerala C.M in the backdrop of the latest incident at Kattakkada where CPI(M) workers took off the electric fuse from a temple’s electricity connection to make sure that the hymns being played through loudspeakers are not being an impediment to C.M’s speech.

Through his Facebook post, Sreedharan Pillai said that Saranamanthra and Namajapa upset Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Kerala C.M is like the bull who saw red. He is upset whenever he hears Sarana Manthra or Nama Japa. This can be easily surmised from his countenance.

Like there were assistants who could read Stalin’s expressions and understand what he meant, here too we had workers who instantly got off to take off the fuse from the temple’s electricity connection.

But he knows to respect some other things. He will wait till it’s over to continue his speech. It is needed, but it should be his attitude everywhere. He should follow the same stand everywhere. He doesn’t do that and that is why they get the tag of fake secularists.

NB: Like the bull which saw red is a usage, media please don’t say that I called Kerala C.M a bull”

Here is the actual Fb post: