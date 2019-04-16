Country likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall

Dr.M.Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that the country is likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall this year. He said monsoon seasonal rainfall from June to September is likely to be 96% of the long period average .
Related Articles
Pulwama Attack: Siddhivinayak temple trust announces huge compensation for martyrs’ kin
Feb 15, 2019, 07:25 pm IST
Rabindranath Tagore’s statue vandalised in West Bengal
Mar 9, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
TODAY IN HISTORY – 27 DECEMBER
Dec 27, 2018, 11:00 pm IST
Petrol, Diesel Price In Trivandrum, Kerala
Nov 10, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Post Your Comments