Country likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall

Apr 16, 2019, 02:37 am IST
Representative image

Dr.M.Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that the country is likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall this year. He said monsoon seasonal rainfall from June to September is likely to be 96% of the long period average .

