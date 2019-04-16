Election Commission set to cancel Lok Sabha election in Vellore

The Election Commission is all set to invoke its powers under the Constitution to cancel the Lok Sabha election in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, in light of heavy cash seizures.

There have been several reports of cash seizures in Vellore this election season, with the sum amounting to Rs 11.5 crore in one case.

According to highly-placed sources, the EC received a report from the Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer Monday, and is likely to take a formal decision Tuesday.

The key candidates in the fray in Vellore are AIADMK’s A.C. Shanmugam, E. Karunanithi of the BSP, and the DMK’s D.M. Kathir Anand.

Just days ago, police filed cases against three DMK leaders, including Anand, after income tax officials allegedly seized Rs 11.48 crore from a cement godown at Nadumottur village in Katpadi region.