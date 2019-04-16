” He is the NO 1 bowler in the world” says Lasith Malinga; Read more to know !

Malinga who was picked by the MI at the last minute this year. The MI star player has now praised his IPL teammate Jasprit Bumrah as the NO 1 bowler not only in the team but also in the entire cricket world. The veteran bowler has played a crucial role in Bumrah’s upbringing as a death bowler. When Bumrah made his debut, Malinga was at his peak and in MI dressing room, guided the youngster.

“We know exactly how good Jasprit is. He is the number one bowler in MI and world cricket.” expressed the veteran in a post-match conference.