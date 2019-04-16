Latest NewsNEWS

” He is the NO 1 bowler in the world” says Lasith Malinga; Read more to know !

Apr 16, 2019, 10:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malinga who was picked by the MI at the last minute this year. The MI star player has now praised his IPL teammate Jasprit Bumrah as the NO 1 bowler not only in the team but also in the entire cricket world. The veteran bowler has played a crucial role in Bumrah’s upbringing as a death bowler. When Bumrah made his debut, Malinga was at his peak and in MI dressing room, guided the youngster.

“We know exactly how good Jasprit is. He is the number one bowler in MI and world cricket.” expressed the veteran in a post-match conference.

Tags

Related Articles

Mammootty and Rai lakshmi

Mammootty turns photographer For This Gorgeous Actress

Apr 6, 2018, 05:43 pm IST
Stone-pelter-

J&K : Over 80 youth have joined terrorist groups this year , says Report

Jun 4, 2018, 08:54 am IST

Delhi High Court dismisses Honeypreet’s transit anticipatory bail plea

Sep 26, 2017, 09:45 pm IST

Rahul vociferous about farmers, but does he know difference between these two crops?

Jul 3, 2018, 09:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close