Lookalike of Actor Jayan Seeks Votes For Congress Candidate

Apr 16, 2019, 07:35 pm IST
With just a few days to go before the election, candidates are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they can get every last vote in their favour. Kerala Congress candidate at Kottayam, Thomas Chazhikadan found an interesting way of the campaign as he bought a look-alike of late actor Jayan to seek votes for him.

The impostor of the legendary actor sought votes with the hit song “Kasthoori Man mizhi…” in background. He travelled through a small road, waved at people and reminded people about the symbol of Chazhikadan. The innovative method is a smash hit in social media.

