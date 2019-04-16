Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Muslims Should Unite Against P.M Modi

Congress leader and Minister in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu stirred a row through his controversial statement in eastern Bihar.

Sidhu has urged Muslim voters of a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar with sizeable population of the minority community to vote en bloc and defeat (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.

The cricketer-turned-politician also alleged that the BJP was trying to divide the Muslim votes by getting parties like Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to field candidates in Bihar.

“Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP. Recognize your strength and vote en block to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.