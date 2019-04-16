NDA Wants Centre to take Over the Security of the Thrissur Constituency, Here is Why

BJP workers at Thrissur has raised the demand of central forces to take over the responsibility of security at Thrissur. In the past two days, at different places in Thrissur, many NDA Committee offices have been partially or completely destroyed and many BJP workers have been attacked.

BJP members alleged that it is the CPI(M) workers who are plotting the attack after raising open threats and challenges. BJP says CPI(M) has been pushed into the third position after very a strong campaign from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi and under this circumstance, they are trying to upset the result of the election.

The saffron party added that both district administration and election commission are quiet on the attacks against BJP.