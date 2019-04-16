KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi Heaps Praises on Left, Criticises RSS

Apr 16, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign has been progressing in full swing. During a speech in Pathanamthitta, Rahul touched the issue of Sabarimala, without mentioning the word ‘Sabarimala’.

“Congress party believes in allowing all people to express their faith, beliefs and sentiments, as long as it is peaceful. Congress party will never take any action that stops people from expressing their beliefs. We believe in the wisdom of the people of Kerala”.he said.

In another speech at Alappuzha, he heaped praises on Left, while criticising RSS.

“I differentiate between the left and the RSS. Offcourse we fight the left in Kerala. But the left has never done what the RSS is doing. The left has never questioned the consitution of this country or attempted to destroy the institution of this country. The battle today is to protect these institutions from BJP, RSS and NArendra Modi,” he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that he is not going to utter a word against the left in the campaign leading up to the Loksabha polls.

