Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, ND Tiwari’s son passes away

The son of former Chief Minister of UttarPradesh and Uttarakhand Rohit Shekhar Tiwari has now passed away at a hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Joint Commissioner of the Delhi Police, Rohit was admitted to the hospital following a nose bleed. He was taken to the Max Hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead.

DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar issued a statement to confirm the death. He said, “Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand CM N. D. Tiwari, has been brought dead to Max Saket hospital. Further details are awaited.”

Rohith’s mother was not at home at that time, was at a hospital undergoing checkup.