“The Curse of a Woman is So Intense, No Witchcraft Can be Your Armour”: T.G Mohandas Tells Shashi Tharoor

Apr 16, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Monday suffered head injuries when the hook of a weighing scale came off and its iron panel hit his head while performing ‘thulabharam’ ritual at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The 63-year old MP also suffered a minor leg injury in the incident which occurred at a Devi temple here. BJP intellectual Cell head

T.G Mohandas felt the incident has some connection with Shashi Tharoor being responsible for his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

“The curse of a woman is so intense. no black magic could be an armour and save you from it. Sunanda’s tears have started to burn” says T.G in his Tweet.

Check out his actual tweet.

