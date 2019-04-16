Trailer of ’99’,a Remake of ’96’ is Out. Does It Stand Up to the Original?WATCH VIDEO

CinemaLatest News

Apr 16, 2019
Vijay Sethupathi – Trisha starrer 96 was a big hit at the box office and left a huge impression in Kerala as well. The Kannada remake of 96 called 99 is keenly watched and the trailer of the film is just out. The Kannada version is directed by Preetham Gubbi, while Golden Star Ganesh and Bhavana have reprised the lead characters. The film’s  music is scored by Arjun Janya. 99 marks his 100th film as a composer and the songs have been well received by the Sandalwood audience. Take a look at the trailer for yourself and let us know if it looks promising:

