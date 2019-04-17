9-year-old Indian girl wins Rs. 6.9 crore in Dubai lottery

A nine-year-old Indian girl, Eliza M., a Dubai resident has won a jackpot of worth Rs. 6.9 crore in the Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire promotion at the Dubai International Airport yesterday.

Another Indian national based out of Dubai, 23-year-old Mohammad Haneef Adam, also won an Indian Scout Bobber.

Notably, Eliza had won a McLaren sports car in the same draw six years ago.

According to the official website, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was launched in June’99 and since then it has captured travelers worldwide by offering “5,000 ticket holders the chance to win a staggering US$1mn.”

The draw takes place at the Dubai Duty Free shopping complex in every 2-3 weeks interval.

Eliza’s father, M., has been regularly participating in the draw since 2004.