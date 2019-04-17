KeralaLatest News

Protest Fumes Against the Removal of Flex Boards of Sabarimala Karma Samithi

Apr 17, 2019, 01:58 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Election officers have removed the flex boards of Sabarimala Karma Samithi yesterday night and the incident is raising some protest from public and Karma Samithi workers. The flex boards were taken off from Ambalamukku-Peroorkkada region by 10 PM yesterday.

About 8 out of the 24 flex boards placed in many parts of the districts were removed yesterday. Officers who came to remove the flex boards had to face the defiance of Karma Samithi workers as they questioned the need why these boards had to be removed. Sabarimala Karmasamithi had already filed a complaint with Election Commission against their flex boards being removed. This is under the consideration of Chief Election Officer.

“We have not used Ayyappa’s photo, we have not mentioned any politics, we never asked anyone to vote for any party. We don’t understand why these flexes have to be removed now. We doubt political interferences behind this move” said one of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker.

