‘There is a “Rahul wave” in the state’, claims A.K.Antony

Senior Congress leader and former union minister A.K.Antony said that there is no confusion in the party regarding the AICC president praising the left parties. The election is fought for changing the union government and not for a change in the state government.

In the national level, the fight is between Congress and BJP. The BJP will not open its account in the state. The state leaders of Congress will criticise CPM. The state has the same political atmosphere of 1977. There is a Rahul wave in the state, the Senior Congress Working Committee member said. Antony also claimed that the Sabarimala protest will benefitt Congress and not BJP.