KeralaLatest News

‘There is a “Rahul wave” in the state’, claims A.K.Antony

Apr 17, 2019, 11:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior Congress leader and former union minister A.K.Antony said that there is no confusion in the party regarding the AICC president praising the left parties. The election is fought for changing the union government and not for a change in the state government.

In the national level, the fight is between Congress and BJP. The BJP will not open its account in the state. The state leaders of Congress will criticise CPM. The state has the same political atmosphere of 1977. There is a Rahul wave in the state, the Senior Congress Working Committee member said. Antony also claimed that the Sabarimala protest will benefitt Congress and not BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

Citizens stumped by National Day’s new regulations

Nov 28, 2017, 12:39 pm IST

13-year-old girl raped after Independence day function

Aug 15, 2017, 04:22 pm IST
pinarayi

Harish Salve played the right cards to save Kerala Chief Minister in Lavlin case, but only for two months

Mar 10, 2018, 09:47 am IST

Need For Speed: Train 18 is India’s Fastest Train. Guess Its Speed

Dec 27, 2018, 09:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close