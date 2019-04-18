NEWS

Death of these Telugu actress in accident have shocked the fans

Apr 18, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
The two famous Telugu Tv actresses Bhargavi and Anushka both in their early 20’s have died in a road accident in Telangan’s Vikarabad district. They victims were driven by their car driver Chakri and another person called Vinay Kumar.

According to the police report Bhargavi had died on the spot while Anusha was rushed to a Government run Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad. Vinay and Chjri survived the crash with minor injuries.

It was Chakri who drove the actors back to Hyderabad from the film sets as they were engaged in a shoot at the Ananthagiri forest. On their way back the driver rammed the car into the trees which killed both the actress.

