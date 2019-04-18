LDF Candidate A Sampath’s Pamphlet for Campaign Features Shocking Communal Statements

LDF candidate from Attingal- A Sampath’s newly released pamphlet for his campaign contains some shocking statements which are communaly divisive in nature.

The pamphlet has been released in the name of CPI(M) backed ‘Balasankham’ which shows children canvasing vote for the candidate. But once you read it, you will realise that there is nothing childish or innocent about the pamphlet and is spewing communal venom all around.

“I was killed and hanged, the mistake I did was being born as a Muslim… On his journey to his home from Delhi for celebrating Ramzan, Junaid was killed by Hindu terrorists” says his pamphlet.

The pamphlet titled “New Kerala For Kids” dives into deeper communal statements in other pages.

“We don’t need this pathetic India. To drive away Muslims, the girl was killed in the temple by Hindu terrorists” is what is written on another page.

The lines of poets like Kureepuzha, Sachidanandan, Kadammanitta etc are also quoted in the pamphlet.