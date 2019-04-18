‘Modijji Ki Sena’ remark: Election Commission warns union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Election Commission has warned union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for violating Modal Code of Conduct. He was warned for his remarks ‘ModiJi Ki Sena’. The Election Commission found that his remarks ”Modiji ki Sena” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Army) comment was found violative of the model code of conduct (MCC).

The Commission has warned him against “using references to the defence forces for political propaganda” in future. Naqvi was earlier issued a show cause notice for the remark he made at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

The Election Commission in a statement said that it “was convinced that the statement made by him are not in line with the spirit of the Commission’s multiple advisories, to the political parties/campaigners/candidates, to desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the defence forces”.