Mollywood Actors Unite for Suresh Gopi’s Campaign

Thrissur is one of the keenly watched constituencies in Kerala thanks to the presence of Suresh Gopi who has been handling the election campaign with the easiness and composure of a seasoned politician. Now, film actors including Biju Menon and Priya Varrier have come together for their friend- Suresh Gopi. Many of these actors have their personal political predilections but had absolutely no difficulty in campaigning for Suresh Gopi.

Actor Biju Menon who is also a voter in Thrissur said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon.

Producer Suresh Kumar said that Suresh Gopi becoming a ‘Thrissur’ guy was the loss of people from Thiruvananthapuram. “Suresh has done plenty for Thiruvananthapuram,” he said while recollecting the 35-year-old friendship between him.

Suresh Gopi’s wife Radhika and son Gokul too was present during the function.