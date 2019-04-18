Notre Dame church will be closed for up to 6 years

Bishop Patrick Chauvet, the rector of Notre Dame church informed that the church will be closed up to 6 years. Bishop Patrick Chauvet said that the famed burned-out Paris cathedral would close down for “five to six years”.

Chauvet said “a segment of the cathedral has been very weakened” by the devastating fire. He added it was unclear what the church’s 67 employees would be doing in the future.

The French prime minister has announced an international architects’ competition to rebuild the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The blaze, which began on Monday evening, destroyed most of the cathedral’s roof and led to the collapse of its famous spire. The spire of the 850-year-old building was completely destroyed in the blaze. However, much of the Parisian building – including its famed towers – survived, and thoughts have now turned to how to reconstruct what has been lost. The spire destroyed in the blaze was added to the cathedral during a 19th Century restoration project led by French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.