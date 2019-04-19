Actor Prakash Raj extends his support for CPM candidate V.P.Sanu; Video

Prominent actor Prakash Raj has extended his support to CPM candidate contesting from Malappuram constituency V.P.Sanu. Prakash Raj in a video message has pointed out the reason for why he wants people of Malappuram to vote for V.P.Sanau.Prakash Raj who is also contesting this election from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate claimed that the nation needs strong young leaders like Sanu.

Sanu who is the youngest candidate contesting in the state is the national president of SFI. In Malappuram, he is contesting opposite to sitting MP P.K.Kunjallikutty of Muslim League.