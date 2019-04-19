Biju Menon Faces Cyber Attack For Supporting Suresh Gopi

Thrissur is one of the keenly watched constituencies in Kerala thanks to the presence of Suresh Gopi who has been handling the election campaign with the easiness and composure of a seasoned politician.

Yesterday, film actors including Biju Menon and Priya Varrier had come together for their friend- Suresh Gopi. Many of these actors have their personal political predilections but had absolutely no difficulty in campaigning for Suresh Gopi.

Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon.

Now the actor is facing the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he has been subjected to some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account is hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films. There is an equal number of people who supports Biju Menon for his stand as well.

Earlier, Suresh Gopi had said that film actors are not openly supporting him since they are scared. Days later, his words have come true