Commodity Market: Gold price surged by Rs.305

Apr 19, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold surged by Rs. 305 to Rs. 32,690 per 10 gram. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities gained by Rs. 305 each to Rs. 32,690 and Rs. 32,530 per 10 gram, respectively. sovereign gold advanced by Rs. 100 to Rs. 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver rates surged by Rs. 204 to Rs. 38,450 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose Rs. 95 to Rs. 37,230 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

