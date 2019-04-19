Rahul Gandhi did not mention ‘Secularism’ in his speeches accuses Brinda Karat

CPM leader accused that Rahul Gandhi did not mention ‘Secularism’ in his speeches. CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat has raised this accusation against the Congress leader.

Brinda criticized Congress President Rahul Gandhi who is also the UDF candidate in Wayanad. She raised this criticism in her address at the LDF campaign in Thuvoor. She said that the AICC president does not make mention of secularism in any of his speeches and asked him to confirm whether or not his candidature in Wayanad an effort to defeat the BJP in LS polls.

Even as the BJP is trying to curb the democratic rights, the Congress is attempting to weaken the secular forces, she said. “The message given by Congress, by not joining hands with secular forces, is clear that their aim is not to defeat BJP, she added