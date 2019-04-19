Latest NewsIndia

‘These are worst days for country,’ says former J&K Cheif Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Apr 19, 2019, 11:28 pm IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised BJP candidate and accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on her remarks on former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare.

“I think these are the worst days for our country that you are giving such a choice of candidates to the people who use such language against a martyr like Hemant Karkare,” said Mehbooba Mufti on Friday.

Thakur on Friday said Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him for treating her badly. Karkare, along with two other senior police officers, was killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

