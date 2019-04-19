‘These are worst days for country,’ says former J&K Cheif Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised BJP candidate and accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on her remarks on former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare.

“I think these are the worst days for our country that you are giving such a choice of candidates to the people who use such language against a martyr like Hemant Karkare,” said Mehbooba Mufti on Friday.

Thakur on Friday said Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him for treating her badly. Karkare, along with two other senior police officers, was killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.