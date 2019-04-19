Latest NewsIndia

You Won’t Believe What Happened to the Man Who Slapped Hardik Patel

Apr 19, 2019, 05:56 pm IST
Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped by a man during a rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Friday. A man climbed onto the stage and slapped him. Reacting to this, the Patidar leader said that BJP was sending people to attack him. The police have begun an investigation into the case.

The man who slapped the Congress leader is Tarun Gajjar, and he was admitted to the hospital after he was thrashed by Hardik’s supporters. Gajjar said, “My wife was pregnant when Patidar agitation happened (in 2015), and she was undergoing treatment at a hospital. I had faced problems then, and had decided that I’ll hit this man.”

